Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorbyn Investment Management Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

