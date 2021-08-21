Cancel
Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) is Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s 6th Largest Position

Cover picture for the articleCorbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up about 3.5% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

