Splinterlands Trading Up 14.8% This Week (SPS)

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

StocksEntrepreneur

Is Moderna Headed for a Breakout?

A level of support and a resistance line have created an ascending triangle in the chart of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). If the stock breaks through this resistance, a breakout is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is a commercial-stage biotech...

