Splinterlands Trading Up 14.8% This Week (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.