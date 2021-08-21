$104.47 Million in Sales Expected for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to announce $104.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.30 million. Exponent posted sales of $93.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.