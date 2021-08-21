DECENT (DCT) Hits One Day Volume of $18.00

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. DECENT has a market capitalization of $273,235.20 and approximately $18.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DECENT has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DECENT coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.