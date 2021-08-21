Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 1,407 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,861 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up 1.5% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eog Resources#Investment Management#Wealth Management#Md#Allworth Financial Lp#Hills Bank Trust Co#Evp Kenneth W Boedeker#Sec#Morgan Stanley#Citigroup#Scotiabank#Eog Resources Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksEntrepreneur

Is Moderna Headed for a Breakout?

A level of support and a resistance line have created an ascending triangle in the chart of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). If the stock breaks through this resistance, a breakout is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is a commercial-stage biotech...

Comments / 0

Community Policy