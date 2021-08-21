Cancel
Financial Reports

Analysts Anticipate OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Equities research analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

