Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.57. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.