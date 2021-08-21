First Personal Financial Services Sells 425 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.