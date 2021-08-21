Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

First Personal Financial Services Sells 425 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cos#Sec#Credit Suisse Group#Lowe S Companies#Sec#Md#Maj Invest Holding A S#Wells Fargo Company#Companies Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksEntrepreneur

Is Moderna Headed for a Breakout?

A level of support and a resistance line have created an ascending triangle in the chart of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). If the stock breaks through this resistance, a breakout is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is a commercial-stage biotech...

Comments / 0

Community Policy