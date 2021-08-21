HighMark Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 155.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).