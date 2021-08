Like so many other car companies, automakers like Tesla have realized that the future success of a brand depends on the services it can offer just as much as it does on the cars it sells. To that end, we recently heard of the company developing its own robots, although electric vehicles like the upcoming Cybertruck remain its chief concern. The company is expanding to make way for all these new ventures, particularly in Texas, where the brand has a strong presence. Company CEO Elon Musk moved there late last year, presumably to oversee the company's new Terafactory, and now we've learned that Tesla wants to become an electricity provider in the state too.