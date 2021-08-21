Legacy brick fundraiser begins for new GHS building

A fundraiser has been announced involving the bricks in front of the new cafeteria and media center on Gainesville High School's campus. The building is edging closer to completion, with an expected opening date of Spring 2022. In front of the building, there are four brick inlays in front of the doors. That's where the engraved bricks will be placed. The bricks currently in place will be replaced with the new bricks ordered as part of this project, and original bricks dedicated in 1999-2000.