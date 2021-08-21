Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

'Big Tech Is After Us' and More Quotes From Newsom's Top GOP Challenger

By Harrison Weber
Posted by 
dot.LA
dot.LA
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AgHea_0bYtaFH000

Aug 21 2021

Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding onto a narrow lead, but if he fails to rally apathetic Democratic voters in the fast-approaching recall election, the Republican frontrunner could upend the state's outlook on the tech industry.

Newsom, who grew up a stone's throw from Silicon Valley and who brought in a former Google executive into his administration, is facing a leading competitor who believes "big tech is after us and what we believe in." If he's ousted by a Republican, the next governor could even tip the balance of the U.S. Senate should 88-year-old Diane Feinstein have to bow out. She's only half way through her six-year term.

It's no wonder Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings and other tech leaders like former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer are collectively doling out millions to fight the $276 million recall.

Newsom's challengers are largely Republican, and polls say Republican voters are more motivated to vote come September 14. Among the GOP, two recent polls show Black conservative talk show host Larry Elder, who has stoked outrage over his views on women in the workplace and systemic racism, is leading others in the race to oust the Democratic governor.

He is followed by former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and perennial candidate and attorney John Cox — two candidates who appear to have little to say on the matter of big tech. The same polls show reality-TV star and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner trailing far behind. A third poll shows Elder ranking second, behind Democrat and 29-year-old millionaire YouTuber Kevin Paffrath, who's pitched himself as a centrist alternative.

Elder's coronavirus-focused campaign has called for unwinding existing coronavirus restrictions. It's blasted pandemic-era state and federal relief programs and pointed to the many failings of the Employment Development Department (EDD). Elder's website is comparably sparse on other topics, briefly touching on school choice and lowering taxes. And he has shown little interest in defining substantial policies.

Where does the current leading GOP candidate stand on tech, the industry that's swelled to define much of the sunshine state? Elder's comments run the gamut, from vowing to "unleash the brains" in Silicon Valley to tweeting that big tech wants to "destroy" conservatives' income and "cancel" them.

That's in stark contrast to Newsom, who literally wrote a book called "How to Take the Town Square Digital." The former San Francisco mayor campaigned on expanding early access to computer science education and boosting broadband infrastructure. Recently he's leaned on big tech to power the state's response to COVID-19, allegedly hampering state and local health departments in the process, per Protocol.

To get a glimpse of what a victory by Elder, who has never held public office but fancies himself the "sage of South Central," would mean for the tech sector, we took a look at the leading GOP candidate's statements to date on Silicon Valley, YouTube, Google, Russian bots, workers' rights and more. Elder, who has shown a distaste for mainstream press, did not respond to multiple requests for an interview.

"I'm Going to Unleash the Brains"

In an interview with the "San Joaquin Valley Sun" earlier this month, Elder said he'd lean on Silicon Valley's "brainiacs" to solve the state's water crisis.

"Israel is water self sufficient, so is Dubai. Israel sits on the coast of a little body of water known as the Mediterranean. We have a little body of water known as the Pacific Ocean," he said "Why we can't [sic] figure out how to become water self-sufficient when we have all these brainiacs in Silicon Valley. So I'm going to unleash the brains and the technology and use the bully pulpit to explain to people why we need to do this."

He may have a tough time. While humans have removed salt from water for thousands of years, wide-scale desalination is an energy-intensive process with serious drawbacks. Among them: high costs, harm to marine life and emissions from plants powered by fossil fuels. But this statement response is typical of Elder, who rarely delves into the finer points of issues.

"Big Tech Is After Us"

Elder has contributed to sites known for misinformation, and the candidate says he has been demonized by big tech. In a tweet about his account being limited by YouTube, Elder promoted a subscription to his now-defunct homegrown video site and said, "Big Tech is after us and what we believe in. They want to destroy our income because they want to cancel us!"

Elder's video site, LarryTube.com, has since merged with the Epoch Times' video site. The Falun-Gong backed Epoch Times has relied heavily on Facebook to build its large subscriber base and has been criticized for misinformation campaigns.

While claims that social media companies are biased against conservatives lack evidence, Elder has covered the topic extensively, including on YouTube and in his columns.

Similarly, on YouTube this past April, Elder decried Twitter's decision to ban former President Trump from its platform. In his buttery talk-radio voice — a foil to Newsom's Will Arnett-esque gravel — he said: "You think Americans are too stupid to figure out when somebody's telling the truth or when somebody's lying."

On Russian Bots

Elder is skeptical of Russian interference in the election. In a 2018 column titled "Russian Bots vs. Media/Academia/Hollywood — Which Had A Bigger Impact On The Election?," Elder downplayed the impact of fake accounts that were created to promote election misinformation. He wrote, "Whatever influence Russia may have had on the elections is dwarfed by the 'collusion' of the largely anti-GOP media, academia and Hollywood. If the right dominated these fields, congressional Democrats would demand hearings."

On the EDD's "Antiquated Technology"

Elder wants to revamp the website for the Employment Development Department, which doles out Californian's unemployment benefits. Elder's campaign site devotes special attention to the EDD, which has struggled with a vast backlog of unemployment claims and failed to detect an estimated $31 billion in fraud. In one paragraph, the candidate pledged to revamp the agency's technology and "promote public-private partnerships."

"As governor, I would revamp the EDD's antiquated technology, which created an unprecedented backlog and the absurdity of the agency not being able to automatically process some half of its claims online at the height of the pandemic. Gavin Newsom wants to simply throw more money at the problem. I will implement structural reforms to remove roadblocks to efficiency in the EDD's IT system and across the state government. That means promoting public-private partnerships and overhauling the state government's cumbersome procurement process, which currently favors Sacramento insiders over easy access to innovation."

On Women's Rights and Venture Capital

Elder thinks mothers are a business risk. In his book, "Showdown: Confronting Bias, Lies, and the Special Interests that Divide America," Elder wrote, "Are there legitimate business reasons for a venture capitalist to ask a female entrepreneur whether and when she intends to have children? Hell, yes."

"Call it protecting an investment," the candidate said in the 2002 book.

On Reddit and Gamestonks

Elder suggests that the trading app Robinhood allows gambling. In another YouTube video, Elder commented on the Reddit-driven meme stock craze, saying, "I've been trying to understand this Gamestop thing, and how it's been characterized as 'David versus Goliath.' I am a big fan of investing in the stock market. I'm a big fan of believing in America. I believe in investing. I don't believe in gambling. This strikes me as gambing."

There Should Be "a Conservative Google"

Elder doesn't appear to support the antitrust case against Google.

When social media companies limited the reach of a "New York Post" story on Hunter Biden, Elder said in a Fox News interview: "It's an outrage. It's akin to making an in-kind campaign contribution — the way that Google admitted that they restricted the New York Post story [...] This is absolutely outrageous and all of these big tech companies are in bed with the Biden administration and they want Donald Trump to go down."

He continued, commenting on the Justice Department's antitrust case against Google:

"I've never been fond of government busting up large corporations. The larger the corporation typically the more arrogant it gets, the more dismissive it becomes of its consumers, and that's what you've got here. In the past, when the government's gone after big companies like IBM, like Microsoft, it's been because their competitors have complained.

"In this case the consumers are complaining, and it seems to me the response ought to be a conservative Google. There ought to be some sort of conservative alternatives. And there is an alternative to Twitter, it's called Parlor, and I joined that a few days ago. And it seems to me [..] we ought to be coming up with our own alternatives for search engines and social media platforms, so we don't have to run the risk of being screwed by these people who hate our guts."

Harrison Weber is dot.LA's senior finance reporter. They previously worked for Flipboard and leading business and technology outlets, including Gizmodo, Fast Company and VentureBeat. Find them on Twitter ( @harrisonweber) and send tips on L.A. venture deals via email (harrison@dot.la). Pronouns: they/them.

State Superior Court Judge Rules Prop 22 Unconstitutional

Aug 21 2021

In a blow to Uber, Lyft and other apps that use gig workers to fuel their business, a California Superior Court judge on Friday ruled Proposition 22 unconstitutional and unenforceable.

Approved by 58% of voters last year, the proposition allowed Uber, Lyft, DoorDash and other app-base services to treat workers as independent contractors, rather than employees.

The ruling on the lawsuit, which was brought by the Service Employee International Union and several drivers, won't have an immediate impact and it's likely to be appealed.

Judge Frank Roesch ruled the proposition unconstitutionally limited the Legislature's power to determine which workers could be covered by California's worker's compensation system.

He also found the proposition violated a rule that restricts ballot measures to a single subject by limiting the Legislature's ability to let workers collectively bargain.

"A prohibition on legislation authorizing collective bargaining by app-based drivers does not promote the right to work as an independent contractor, nor does it protect work flexibility, nor does it provide minimum workplace safety and pay standards for those workers," he said. "It appears only to protect the economic interests of the network companies in having a divided, unionized workforce, which is not a stated goal of the legislation."

The initiative was one of the most expensive in California history, with over $200 million spent by Uber, Lyft, Doordash and others. And it also set up a battle between unions and tech giants that have staked their business model on the gig economy.

"This ruling ignores the will of the overwhelming majority of California voters and defies both logic and the law," Uber spokesperson Noah Edwardsen told multiple media outlets in a statement. "Meanwhile, Prop 22 remains in effect, including all of the protections and benefits it provides independent workers across the state."

Uber and other app-based companies are pushing similar legislation in Massachusetts.

Comments / 0

dot.LA

dot.LA

Los Angeles, CA
840
Followers
1K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

dot.LA is a news and events company with a mission of shining a light on the innovation in the Los Angeles startup and tech community.

 https://dot.la/st/landing_page
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Legislature#Gop#Democratic#Republican#The U S Senate#Yahoo#Olympian#Edd#Russian#The Epoch Times#Epoch Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Reddit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
California StatePOLITICO

Democrats sweat turnout disaster in California without Trump to run against

LOS ANGELES — Donald Trump could swing the California governorship to a Republican. Merely by his absence. Democrats turned out in record numbers when they had Trump to vote against. But in one of the first, large-scale tests of voter enthusiasm for Democrats in the post-Trump era, California’s surprisingly close gubernatorial recall election is laying bare just how hard it may be for the party to motivate its base without Trump as a foil.
California StateMercury News

Larry Elder’s California recall rise has even Republicans uneasy

A popular conservative radio talk show host’s entry into California’s gubernatorial recall race has upended predictions for the outcome as both Democrats and some Republicans now work to defeat him. Syndicated radio personality Larry Elder, 69, announced six weeks ago his bid to replace Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom in the...
PoliticsSFGate

Guess whose face is all over Gavin Newsom's anti-recall mailer

California Gov. Gavin Newsom really, really wants to run against Donald Trump in his recall election. A mailer recently distributed by Newsom's "Stop the Republican Recall" committee makes as much clear, as the slip of paper features not one, but five separate images of the former president. It also features an image of a supporter of the former president in a "MAGA" hat shouting.
California StatePosted by
CBS News

Local Matters: In California recall, Newsom's top GOP challenger, Larry Elder, shakes up campaign amid abuse claims

With California's recall election officially underway, Governor Gavin Newsom has just three weeks left to convince voters to let him keep his job. His top Republican challenger, conservative talk show host Larry Elder, is facing controversies and shaking up his campaign team. Politico's California Playbook senior writer Carla Marinucci joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on this unpredictable campaign.
ElectionsWired

Gavin Newsom’s Recall Election Divides Silicon Valley’s Elite

Silicon Valley is a famously left-leaning place. Technologists have been known to spend their riches advancing gender equality or eradicating homelessness, occasionally even proposing higher taxes on the very wealthy—that is, themselves. These generous allowances appeared most recently in the form of support for California governor Gavin Newsom, who is currently facing a recall in a September special election. Not surprisingly, Newsom has received donations from an elite circle of tech luminaries, including Marissa Mayer and Eric Schmidt. Reed Hastings, the CEO of Netflix, donated $3 million to the Stop the Republican Recall of Governor Newsom committee. The California Democratic Party, by comparison, has so far contributed $2.15 million.
PoliticsVanity Fair

How Gavin Newsom’s Recall Fight Could Come Back to Haunt Democrats

Gavin Newsom may have had the most expensive meal of his life last November—and Democrats in California and beyond could wind up footing the bill. The Golden State governor, long a target for conservatives, made few friends when he broke the COVID guidelines his administration had imposed for a maskless, indoor dinner with lobbyists at Thomas Keller’s iconic French Laundry in Napa last fall—just as caseloads in the state were again beginning to surge, and as he was urging constituents to scale back their Thanksgiving plans. You couldn’t have scripted a more out-of-touch scene, and the episode damaged his credibility and supercharged the Republican recall campaign he had previously dismissed as a sideshow.
California StateVanity Fair

Democrats Are Scrambling to Stop the GOP From Taking Over California

A record number of voters cast ballots in 2020 to help the Democrats capture the White House and Capitol Hill. But the party was also running last cycle against the depraved aspiring autocrat at the top of the ticket. Their challenge in 2022, as they cling to narrow majorities in the House and Senate, will be to engage voters in an election in which Donald Trump’s name does not appear on the ballot. The first big test as to whether they’ll be able to do so: Gavin Newsom’s recall fight, which comes to a head next month in California.
Politicstheava.com

Gavin Newsom’s Missed Appointment

Unsurprisingly, California NORML has come out against the recall of Governor Gavin Newsom. Their policy statement, issued August 8, began bold print: "It’s unlikely that any possible replacement candidate will be as favorably attentive to cannabis policy as Governor Newsom. For that reason, California NORML recommends voting NO on the gubernatorial recall."
Presidential ElectionSan Francisco Chronicle

Endorsement: There is absolutely no justification for removing Gavin Newsom. Vote NO on the recall

President Biden often urges voters to compare him to the alternative, not the Almighty. It’s a courtesy politicians and voters generally enjoy come election day, when candidates are judged against other merely human candidates, not divine standards. That’s appropriate given that any political office will ultimately be occupied by one person or another.
Berkeley, CANapa Valley Register

Newsom's big problem in the recall election? Likability

Few politicians possess the natural gifts needed to inspire voters. And Gov. Gavin Newsom certainly is not one of them. If the 53-year-old Democrat were blessed with the ability to attract throngs of devoted followers, he wouldn't be sweating a Republican-led effort to oust him. It's not that California's governor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy