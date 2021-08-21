Cancel
FACT: Chris Pronger Unquestionably Best All-Around Defenseman EVER.

hockeybuzz.com
 8 days ago

The Blues will retire Chris Pronger’s #44, and I am about to convince you, beyond a shadow of doubt, that Chris Pronger is the best All-Around defenseman of all time. #1. His impact on the ice was enormous. Taking three teams to the Stanley Cup Finals. He won with Anaheim, a very good team, but more than that, he brought two teams Philly and Edmonton to the Finals as well…neither had any business being there…without Pronger neither probably even makes the playoffs.

