Ethereum price analysis reveals that ETH is ready to retest $3,300 high. Current support is found at the $3,225 mark. Current resistance is found at the $3,275 mark. Ethereum price analysis reveals that the queen of cryptocurrency is going in to retest the $3,300 high while the king Bitcoin is readying up to test the $50,000 mark. In the past 24-hours alone, the queen has been up by 0.35 percent and 0.43 percent in the past seven days. The queen is closely following the king’s movement for the past few days, as observed earlier as well. At the time of writing, Ethereum is trading hands for $3,271.77 while the price is fluctuating between the $3,269 and $3,272 marks.