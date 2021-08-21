Cancel
IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals signs Glenn Phillips

Birmingham Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals on Saturday announced the signing of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips, who will be joining the Royals squad for the remainder of IPL 2021 to be held in the UAE from September 19, 2021. The right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman from Auckland is currently part of the Barbados Royals franchise in the CPL.

