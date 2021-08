Herbal supplements. Chinese medicine. A visit to a sobadora who massaged my uterus. I tried everything to get pregnant. But time and time again, nothing worked. The two little lines meant to show a positive result on a pregnancy test never appeared. My husband, Jesse, and I were grateful to already have a beautiful son, Izek, and we'd been down this difficult road when we tried to conceive the first time around. But we were determined to stick with it—and had for nine years—in an effort to give our boy a brother or sister. We both come from big families (I have three siblings; Jesse has eight) and know how special that bond can be. Yet after so many failed attempts, I started to believe that my dream of having another baby was just that—a dream.