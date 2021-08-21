Conor McGregor a ‘small fragile dude’, claims Jorge Masvidal

The man from Crumlin in Dublin is on the way to recovery to have another rematch with his fierce rival Dustin Poirier. Their last fight was called off in the first round due to a leg break from the Irish man, can he makes amends and defeat the American? McGregor has one win in five years in combat sports, not a good record for the 33 year old, the next fight against Poirier is huge for ‘The Notorious’ fighter.