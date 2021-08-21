Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Conor McGregor a ‘small fragile dude’, claims Jorge Masvidal

By Bloody Elbow
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKamaru Usman, Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, Ultimate Fighting Championship, MMAjunkie.com, UFC 251, Dustin Poirier, Dana White, Nate Diaz, Ben Askren. Jorge Masvidal’s last two performances in the Octagon have been losing efforts to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. The first of those happened on short notice for UFC 251 last year and resulted in a unanimous decision defeat. The second happened in April, at UFC 261, and ended with a thunderous KO from ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Jorge Masvidal
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Nate Diaz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mmajunkie Com#Octagon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sister Shows Body In Revealing Dress

Aoife McGregor, the sister of UFC star Conor McGregor recently took to her Instagram account and posted a short video clip flaunting her tanned body in a revealing, light pinkish-purple colored dress. Vitor Belfort makes bold comments on Conor McGregor. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort recently made...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Money Deposit At Bank Leaks

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Nate Diaz Leaks Dustin Poirier Steroids Video

Nate Diaz recently took a shot at Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. The 36-year-old Stockton native took to his Twitter handle and seems to be wanting to show McGregor how to beat Poirier. After Diaz’s win over the Irishman at UFC 196, he took on McGregor in a rematch at UFC 202. Although ‘The Notorious’ star got his revenge but he left the arena on crutches due to damage sustained from the leg kicks he threw at Diaz. Conor McGregor Leaks Crazy Wedding Ring Photo.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Humiliating’ Video With Dana White Leaks

The former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor had suffered a loss against Dustin Poirier after sustaining a broken leg injury at UFC 264 last month. The Irishman had claimed to have stress fractures he sustained leading up to his trilogy with ‘The Diamond’. Conor McGregor reveals he spoke with Dana...
Combat SportsYardbarker

Conor McGregor shares footage of broken leg with recovery “well ahead of schedule”

The man from Crumlin in Dublin is on the way to recovery to have another rematch with his fierce rival Dustin Poirier. Their last fight was called off in the first round due to a leg break from the Irish man, can he makes amends and defeat the American? McGregor has one win in five years in combat sports, not a good record for the 33 year old, the next fight against Poirier is huge for ‘The Notorious’ fighter.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Crazy Haircut Photo Stuns UFC Fans

The former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently posted a picture on his Instagram account and showed off a new haircut. He went on to caption:. “What inspires you to take action? I am most inspired by my results. Thanks to PH Top @waterbykhabib. I keep moving forward every day.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Accused Of Drug Use After UFC 265

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Reveals Conor McGregor Alcohol Check

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Reveals Michael Bisping Paycheck

The former UFC Double Champion recently took some shots at former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. Another former champion is weighing on the side of Cormier as On his Believe You Me podcast Michael Bisping told McGregor, “careful what you wish for” and claimed that Cormier would pull McGregor “limb from limb” in a fight.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Nate Diaz ‘Partying’ With Conor McGregor In LA?

The former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor sent out a Tweet to Nate Diaz and wished him happy anniversary and it marks the fifth year since they had a bloody and brutal affair at UFC 202. UFC Star Drops Ronda Rousey & Mayweather Bombshell. Conor McGregor reacts to the anniversary...
UFCmmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Suspects Conor McGregor Is Losing His Mind

UFC lightweight star Dustin Poirier has suggested that Conor McGregor is “losing his mind” while recovering from his gruesome leg break. Poirier and McGregor met for the third time in the Octagon at July’s UFC 264 pay-per-view. Having secured a win apiece in their rivalry heading into the event, and with the immense animosity generated in the lead-up to their second clash of 2021, many had predicted a fiery conclusion to the pair’s trilogy saga.
UFCBloody Elbow

Conor McGregor slams ‘fool’ Khabib Nurmagomedov for criticizing Jose Aldo

Conor McGregor doesn’t believe Khabib Nurmagomedov is in any position to disrespect Jose Aldo following the UFC legend’s shutout win over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265 this past month. Aldo has received universal praise for his performance, but Khabib wasn’t too impressed. The former UFC lightweight king shot down the...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Reveals ‘Crazy’ Mike Tyson Threat

Conor McGregor has quoted Mike Tyson to take a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov trashing him on the Hotboxing comment. “I wanna eat his children!!! When’s the last time he’s even seen them actually? His wife ? Mother? How bout [sic] you go spend some time with your kids and family for a change and keep my name out of your mouth b4 [sic] you get trapped somewhere again you mightn’t be so lucky next time.” Tyson said the ‘children’ line in the past, saying he wanted to eat Lennox Lewis’ children. Conor later deleted the tweet.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Insults Fan On Boat Video

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Caught ‘Lying’ About Amanda Nunes

It’s odd to hear that Conor McGregor may be fabricating something about another fighter. Usually, McGregor uses true events to sneak into a fighters mind and to watch the mind games ensue as Conor plays the cat while they play the mouse. Conor recently spoke up about Amanda Nunes, however, and having a rival in Nunes is not really something that Conor should be focused on right now….Conor McGregor Drops UFC Star’s Mom Bombshell.

Comments / 0

Community Policy