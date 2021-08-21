Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Steven Colbert apologizes again at Brewers game Friday night for DNC dig

By Jackson Danbeck
Posted by 
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rDHA1_0bYtWmzL00

Remember when Steven Colbert called out Milwaukee a year ago when the city lost the Democratic National Convention because of COVID-19? Well, the late show host took up an offer from the Brewers and attended a game Friday night - and apologized for the remarks again.

The saga began a year ago, when during an episode on his show "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," he made fun of Brew City with a stint about a 'virtual tour' of the city where you could drink 'virtual beer' and eat 'virtual bratwurst in a virtual parking lot.' He also took digs at an abandoned factory and mall - and attacked our beloved Bronze Fonz by calling it "the bronze statue of a sitcom character from 40 years ago."

The jabs were not taken so kindly by Milwaukee residents. Colbert later issued an apology video for the remarks, highlighting some of things Milwaukee is known for: beer, cheese, the Art Museum, the Bucks and Giannis - and the Brewers.

It was actually the Brewers, during this barrage of anger shown towards the late show host, that the Brewers urged Colbert to join us for a real tailgate party when the team could host fans again.

Friday night we learned Colbert was true to his word. During the 4th inning, Colbert appeared on the field with a microphone, saying "Hello Milwaukee, I am Steven Colbert, and I. Am. Sorry!" Unsurprisingly, video of the announcement does include a number of boos from fans, presumably directed at Colbert.

The Brewers tweeted Friday night, "An apology tour 1 year in the making! Last year, Colbert accepted our invitation to experience all the amazing things Milwaukee offers. Now, he’s here and learning first-hand why it’s the best."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Colbert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnc#Dnc#Democratic#The Art Museum#I Am#Brewers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
New Orleans, LACNN

Hurricane Ida heads toward the Gulf Coast

Infrastructure administrator says New Orleans is a different city than it was during Hurricane Katrina. When Hurricane Ida makes landfall later today, it will be coming in contact with a different-looking New Orleans. "This is a different city than it was Aug. 28, 2005, in terms of infrastructure and safety,”...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy