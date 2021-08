Court is now in session, and your man Steve Harvey is presiding: The Family Feud host will headline a new unscripted court show for ABC, TVLine has learned. The one-hour primetime show, tentatively titled Judge Steve Harvey, was announced as part of ABC’s portion of the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Thursday. In it, Harvey “will welcome a variety of conflicts and characters to his courtroom — from small claims to big disputes and everything in between,” according to the official description. “Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good...