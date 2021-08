Andy Murray will face third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round of the US Open.Former US Open champion Murray will take on the Greek star at Flushing Meadows, with top seed Novak Djokovic taking on a qualifier in his bid for a clean sweep of the majors in 2021.The New York tournament will take place without a host of injured stars, with both Williams sisters, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem all missing.Who's ready for this Round 1 blockbuster? 🙋‍♂️@steftsitsipas and @andy_murray will meet for the first time in their careers!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/DjF8zS31x8— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 26,...