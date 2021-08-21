Cancel
Beavercreek, OH

Dozens hold peaceful protest outside Soin Medical Center over vaccine mandate

By WHIO Staff
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago


BEAVERCREEK, Ohio — Dozens of people gathered outside Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek on Saturday morning protesting Kettering Health’s mandate that all employees be vaccinated.

>> Protestors demonstrate in response to COVID-19 vaccine mandates by area health care networks

Premier Health and Dayton Children’s Hospital have also issued a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for their employees.

This morning’s protest was the second time employees have protested the vaccine mandate from their employer.



WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.


