Western Carolina offensive line coach John Peacock dies at 32

Western Carolina assistant coach John Peacock died earlier this week, five days after testing positive for COVID-19, the school announced.

Peacock, who was 32, died at his home on Wednesday, according to a social media post by his fiancee, Erika Alexander.

Peacock, the offensive line coach, had joined the staff of new Western Carolina coach Kerwin Bell in the spring. The two had previously coached together at Valdosta State.

“We in Catamount Athletics and the entire Catamount Nation mourn the passing of Coach Peacock,” the school wrote in part in a statement.

The school said it will provide information on services for Peacock as they become available.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: