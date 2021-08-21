Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Guy Hilariously Starts Chugging A Bottle Of Whiskey After Plane Suffers Mid-Flight Engine Failure

By Wes Langeler
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VwSzX_0bYtUhe800

Everybody copes differently…

You get dumped, do you grab yourself a bucket of ice cream and cry at home on the couch, or do you get a bucket of booze, hit the town and get some strange?

Or here’s another example…

When the engines go out on your airplane mid-air, do you hold hands with the other passengers and pray, or… do you bomb a bottle of whiskey?

Because that’s exactly what happened to this group of passengers on a flight back in 2019. The flight from Caracas, Venezuela, to Miami was forced to land in the Dominican Republic after the plane suffered engine failure.

Thankfully they managed to land the plane without incident, but that didn’t stop those aboard from going into full blown panic mode.

Many joined hands and began reciting the Lord’s Prayer, however one man opted to trade the Holy Spirit for a different kind of spirit… whiskey.

“I WILL NOT DIE SOBER.”

Comments / 0

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

69K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engine Failure#Venezuela#Publicoutsider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

Never Wear This One Thing on a Plane, Flight Attendant Warns

Deciding what to wear on the airplane is a decision you'll have to live with for hours. Finding the sweet spot between being comfortable but not looking like you're wearing pajamas when you check in to your hotel can be a challenge. There's also the additional conundrum of finding a way to dress appropriately for the weather at the location you're taking off from, while also being dressed comfortably for the temperature at the place you're flying into. But if you've got one last summer vacation coming up, there's one thing you should absolutely not wear. A flight attendant recently urged passengers to avoid wearing one particular article of clothing on a plane. Read on to find out what it is.
LifestyleHuffingtonPost

'Super Death' Acceleration Roller Coaster Shut Down For Literally Breaking Riders' Bones

A roller coaster in Japan known for its “super death” acceleration to triple-digit speeds was reportedly shut down after riders suffered serious bone fractures. Multiple news agencies reported four cases of fractures in the back or neck linked to the Do-Dodonpa coaster at Fuji-Q Highland Park. Vice reported at least six cases of fractures in total, including four in the back or neck.
Aerospace & Defensematadornetwork.com

This is the real reason planes are painted white

If you think about it — or want to — it’s quite mind-boggling to comprehend how an airplane full of people can safely get from A to B. But rest assured everything is meticulously thought out, right down to the aircraft’s paint job. This week a TikTok showed BBC footage that explains the reasoning behind why planes are painted white.
Lifestylekiss951.com

A Pilot Lets Passengers In On A Secret Way To Leave Their Masks Off

I’m a bit of a nervous flyer so I always love airplane humor from a pilot or flight attendant. This video starting trending earlier in the week of a pilot going over mask rules and regulations as the plane was departing from the gate. He was explaining to passengers why they have to leave their masks on while also offering up one way to work around that…sort of. Watch the video below!
LifestylePosted by
Whiskey Riff

Scumbag Passenger Duct-Taped To Seat After Groping Two Flight Attendants, Punching A Third

When you board an airplane, you never know what kind of people you’ll be making the trek with. Sometimes you have some oddballs, some assholes, some completely normal, a chatty Kathy, a Karen, and every now and then, you’ll get some certified creeps. And even more rarely, an aggressive asshole creep. This is exactly what several passengers saw on a Frontier flight from Philadelphia to Miami, as a dude by the name of Maxwell Berry was seen groping some flight […] The post Scumbag Passenger Duct-Taped To Seat After Groping Two Flight Attendants, Punching A Third first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Daily Mail

Screwdriver part was left in the engine of a Jetstar plane for more than 100 FLIGHTS before plane had to abort takeoff when its engine caught fire

Engine failure that caused a Jetstar flight to veer to one side of a Brisbane Airport runway and abort take off was caused by a screwdriver tip left behind during maintenance. An Australian Transport Safety Bureau investigation determined the tool piece had been inside the engine for more than 100 flights before the incident on October 23 last year.
Books & LiteratureMyNorthwest.com

New bestseller ‘Falling’ was written on napkins by a flight attendant while passengers slept

TJ Newman had worked as a flight attendant for a decade when she got the idea for her New York Times bestselling novel, Falling, while working a shift. “It was a red eye that I was working, from Los Angeles to New York,” Newman said. “I was standing at the front of the cabin looking out at the passengers who were all asleep. I had this thought that all of our lives are in the hands of the pilots. For the first time, another thought comes to mind: With that much power and responsibility, how vulnerable does that make the pilots? I couldn’t shake the thought.”
Accidentscrossroadstoday.com

Travis Barker takes flight 13 years after horror plane crash

Travis Barker has boarded a plane for the first time since his horror plane crash in 2008. The Blink-182 drummer has feared being in the sky for over a decade after he survived a plane crash that killed four people, but on Saturday (14.08.21), he was pictured boarding a flight with his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.
Lifestyleyourmileagemayvary.net

Other Passengers Mutiny When Flight Attendants Ask 2 Men To Leave Plane

Ever since air travel has started to increase again, the airlines have had a lot of problems with passengers who refuse to listen to flight attendants. In fact, the FAA has received over 3,700 reports of unruly passengers since January. The U.S. isn’t the only country with such disruptive flyers...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Colombian man, 23, who traveled to US to get COVID-19 vaccine vanishes in Miami after American Airlines refused to let him board flight home because he failed to show proof of a negative test

A Colombian man who traveled to the US to get a COVID-19 vaccine disappeared last month in Miami when he failed to provide American Airlines with proof of a negative test before boarding a flight home. Miguel Ángel Roldán flew from Los Angeles to Miami on July 24 before he...
AnimalsFlorida Star

VIDEO: Skin Of His Teeth: Brave Tour Guide Films Giant Anaconda Shedding Its Scales

A 20-foot-long anaconda is filmed shedding its skin underwater by a tour guide who had gone snorkeling. Vilmar de Oliveira Teixeira took the footage in the river in Bonito, Brazil, on Aug. 6. Teixeira was swimming when he spotted the 6-meter (20-foot-long) snake under the water’s surface — just at the moment it was shedding its scales. Because he is […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy