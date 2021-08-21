Two Clayton County schools move to virtual learning Monday

Two Clayton County Schools are moving to virtual learning on Monday due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases, the school system announced.

A spokesperson for Clayton County Public Schools said the staff and students of Smith Elementary School and Rex Mill Middle School will immediately pivot to online learning until the beginning of Labor Day weekend.

The virtual learning period will last from Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, through Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

Students will still be able to receive breakfast and lunch meals. The release stated that parents/guardians should contact their child's school for specific pickup times and instructions as they vary for each school.

Clayton County Public Schools recently decided to operate the district's three stadiums at 50% capacity. The fall football season begins this Friday, Aug. 20. Facilities affected are Southern Crescent Stadium in Riverdale, Tara Stadium in Jonesboro, and Twelve Oaks Stadium in Hampton.

"As a reminder, the school district will continue to make decisions based on the best interest of all students and employees while monitoring ongoing matters relative to the pandemic," the school system noted in the release. "The data shared by district and school-based leaders as well as key health officials will also aid in determining any next course of action concerning this situation as well as any other matters that may develop."