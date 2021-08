Slipknot have announced the details for the South American installments of their Knotfest, which will be taking place in Chili and Brazil at the end of the year. This year's Knotfest Chile will be taking place on December 11th, 2022 at Estadio Monumental, Santiago and the inaugural Knotfest Brasil will be taking place on December 18th, 2022 at Sambodromo Do Anhembi, Sao Paulo.