Fall Fashion 2021 is back to the vaccinated and it’s time to get out of your at ‘home leisure’ clothes and explore three fabulous exhibits in New York City. For those Tomatoes of a certain age who will remember and for those who may have seen the recent NETFLIX Halston movie, while it may not be The Battle of Versailles 1973, The Brooklyn Museum is featuring a sensational Dior retrospective, (opens Sept. 10), the FIT Museum’s Ravishing the Rose (now to Nov. 28.) will give new meaning to floral, and the Grande Dame MET is returning with American Fashion- Part One (opens Sept. 18).