Here's which Bills players are not suiting up vs. Bears

 8 days ago
The Buffalo Bills take on the Bears in Chicago for their second preseason matchup of the summer. Already noted from their first contest against the Detroit Lions is that the Bills are not being shy about resting players during the exhibition season.

Via the Buffalo News, here’s a list of players, pre-game, who are not suiting up for Saturday’s game:

  • WR Stefon Diggs (knee)
  • WR Emmanuel Sanders
  • RB Christian Wade (shoulder)
  • RB Antonio Williams
  • DE Mike Love (undisclosed)
  • DT Treyvon Hester (undisclosed)
  • S Jaquan Johnson (knee)
  • TE Tommy Sweeney (foot)
  • OL Forrest Lamp (calf)

The Bills also announced this lineup card:

Other starters will suit up but still will not play. Included in those will be quarterback Josh Allen, as he was on the sideline vs. the Lions but sat out. It was already announced this week that Mitchell Trubisky would start instead.

