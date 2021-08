Welcome to Tactical Sips, a semi-regular pre-match post featuring taurine-spiked breakdowns of the upcoming game. The New York Red Bulls are mounting quite the campaign of shock and awe, demonstrating the overwhelming power to find new and confusing ways to disappoint. Like a traveling carnival, the team comes to town, performs some impressive feats, but all anyone remembers are the clownish antics. At the moment, Johnny Mercer would struggle to find any positives to Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate, although there are plenty of negatives to e-lim-in-ate. Visiting Columbus Crew SC presents the opportunity for a bounce back or increased momentum for the roll down the table.