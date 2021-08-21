RiMS Racing Review (PS5) – A Good First Lap

A new approach to bike racers, RiMS Racing isn’t challenging the established leaders in the genre but will greatly please its targeted niche. The Finger Guns Review. As I sat in a preview event for RiMS Racing (to be henceforth styled to as Rims Racing to give my poor Shift key a break) a few months ago, I couldn’t help but be impressed with the high concept. Representatives from RaceWard Studio said that they wanted their debut game to appeal to bikers, rather than just racers. They didn’t want to create a game in which players jumped from bike to bike for the sake of it. They wanted to make a game where players picked their favourite bike, a bike that they might even have tucked away in their garage, and stuck with it. Get accustomed to it. Tweak it. Customise it. Win with it.