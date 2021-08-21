Cancel
Jets place DB Zane Lewis on injured reserve, re-sign backup safety

By Tyler Calvaruso
 8 days ago
The Jets made a pair of moves in the secondary on Friday, placing safety Zane Lewis on injured reserve and re-signing Bennett Jackson after waiving him on Aug. 17.

Lewis, who was transitioning from cornerback to safety in training camp, tore his patellar tendon and sprained his MCL during Thursday’s joint practice with the Packers. Lewis signed a reserve/future deal with the Jets in January after spending most of 2020 on New York’s practice squad.

Jackson has spent the last two seasons bouncing back and forth between the Jets’ active roster and practice squad. New York originally claimed the New Jersey native off waivers in September 2019, only to waive him two weeks later and re-sign him to the practice squad. Jackson spent two months with the Ravens before returning to the Jets in December 2019.

New York re-signed Jackson in free agency last March, but he failed to make the 53-man roster out of training camp and was once again re-signed to the practice squad. Jackson was promoted to the active roster in November before landing on injured reserve a month later. Jackson re-signed with the Jets again in April before receiving his most recent pink slip from the team.

In his two years with the Jets, Jackson has recorded just two tackles.

