Bryce Young is no stranger to the pressure and expectations on Alabama

Bryce Young came to Alabama prior to last season as one of the top quarterback recruits in the nation. As he enters his first season as Alabama’s starting signal caller, there is serious pressure on the sophomore. Despite the added pressure to win, Young said that is something players expect when they commit to play at Alabama.

The pressure is on

Young sat behind last year’s starting quarterback Mac Jones and watched the eventual first-round NFL draft pick lead Alabama to a national championship. On the season, Young completed just 13 of his 22 passes for 156 yards and one touchdown.

Coming out of high school, Young was a composite five-star recruit and was the top dual-threat quarterback in his class. He was selected as the 2019 High School quarterback of the year. Young led his high school, Mater Dei, to becoming the second-ranked team in the country. As a senior, Young completed 72.6 percent of his passes for 4,528 yards and 58 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also added ten rushing touchdowns. In his high school career, Young accounted for more than 14,000 total yards and 178 touchdowns.

Expectations are something he embraces, expected

Young has been able to watch and learn for a year without the pressures of being Alabama’s starting quarterback. That experience should prove to be valuable for the young signal-caller. As he takes over, Young is not surprised by the expectations. Instead, it’s something that he knew was coming, and he thinks the players put even more pressure on themselves. Young saw pressure at one of the best high school football teams in the country, so he is used to it.

“Yeah, there are obviously expectations,” Young said. “But for me, regardless of what happened in high school or any past experience I’ve had, Alabama is where you come for pressure and expectations. Everyone here that’s a part of the team, when we signed on the dotted line and decided to come here, we knew that it was going to come with expectations.”

It all stems from the top

“Coach Saban sets that standard for us immediately during recruiting and when we step into the building. It’s not something I’ve been blindsided by,” Young added. “Honestly, I don’t think it’s something that’s unique to me. Everybody in the building has those expectations. I think that’s a big part of the success that we’ve had and the success that we’re working towards having. Saban is setting that standard for us. And us putting those expectations on ourselves is really what pushes us day in and day out and makes us a lot better each and every day.”