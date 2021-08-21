Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Former Kentucky WR Bryce Oliver has transferred to Youngstown State

Posted by 
On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V702X_0bYtTl8p00
(Photo courtesy of Dr. Michael Huang/KSR)

The final transfer from last season’s Kentucky football team has found a new home. Bryce Oliver will spend his final years of eligibility in the FCS.

Per his personal Instagram account and Youngstown State’s website, the former low-three star recruit has moved north to play for the Penguins.

The class of 2018 signee spent three seasons in Lexington playing for Kentucky. The 6-foot-1 wideout had two catches for 14 yards last fall and six receptions for 111 yards in 2019. The dual-sport athlete was a solid basketball player at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard where he was a teammate of redshirt senior Jordan Wright.

Oliver will not have to sit out for the transfer and will be immediately eligible to play for head coach Doug Phillips. The wideout has two years of eligibility remaining plus the optional COVID-19 year. YSU was 1-6 in the FCS spring season but will return to a normal routine this fall in the Missouri Valley Conference. Jim Tressel won four national championships at Youngstown State while Bo Pelini guided the program to a national runner-up finish in 2016.

This now gives Kentucky 11 players from the class of 2018 who have transferred out of the program to another school. Over half of those players came from South Florida. Oliver is the ninth former Wildcat to find a new college football home this offseason. He becomes the first player to move down to the FCS. However, former defensive line player Davoan Hawkins did the same thing last year when the Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna product moved to Tennessee State.

Here are the new homes for all of the Kentucky transfers:

  • M.J. Devonshire (DB, Pittsburgh)
  • Terry Wilson (QB, New Mexico)
  • Nikolas Ognenovic (TE, Akron)
  • Akeem Hayes (WR, Arkansas State)
  • Jamari Brown (CB, Purdue)
  • Qua Mahone (DL, Temple)
  • Allen Dailey Jr. (WR, South Alabama)
  • Nick Lewis (T, Arkansas State)

Comments / 0

On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
973
Followers
2K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Pelini
Person
Jim Tressel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Arkansas State#American Football#Wr#Fcs#Instagram#Youngstown State#Ysu#Wildcat#Qb#Purdue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Akron, OHPosted by
On3.com

Chris Livingston cuts list to four, includes Kentucky

Kentucky remains in the running for five-star forward Chris Livingston. Livingston, a 6-foot-7 small forward out of Akron, Ohio, has trimmed his list down to four schools leading up to his October commitment. Kentucky, Memphis, Tennessee State and Georgetown made the final cut, with the G League also still in consideration.
Kentucky StatePosted by
On3.com

Kentucky commits, targets power teams to victory

The high school football season is up and running. This past Friday was another fun one. Over at Lexington Catholic, the Knights won a thriller over Pulaski Couty in KSR’s Game of the Week. Elsewhere, some prominent Kentucky recruits were making some plays. KSR has all of the Friday Night...
Memphis, TNPosted by
On3.com

Chris Livingston, 2022 5-star, cuts list to 4 schools, G-League

Chris Livingston, a 6-foot-7 small forward out of Akron (Ohio) Buchtel tells On3 he is down to four schools – Kentucky, Memphis, Tennessee State, and Georgetown. Livingston also says he will consider the NBA G-League. Livingston is the No. 1 ranked small forward in the On3 100 rankings. Livingston has...
NBAPosted by
On3.com

Jarace Walker, 2022 elite forward, cuts list to 7

Jarace Walker, a 6-foot-8 power forward out of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy tells On3 he is down to seven options – Alabama, Texas, Auburn, Houston, Maryland, LSU, and the NBA G-League. Walker is the No. 5 ranked power forward in the On3 100 rankings. Walker took official visits to Alabama,...
FootballPosted by
On3.com

5-star defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy down to 2 schools

Five-Star defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy of Lakeland (Florida) High is down to two schools — Oklahoma and Texas A&M. The 6-foot-4, 270 pounder visited both schools this summer. Texas A&M was an official, while Oklahoma was not. He tells On3 that he will officially visit Oklahoma on September 10th. He also visited Ohio State (official visit) and UCF (unofficial visit).
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Joey Gatewood Receives Immediate Eligibility at UCF

A year ago Kentucky fans played the long waiting game to see if Joey Gatewood would be eligible to play for the Wildcats, only receiving the all clear after the first week of the season. Now back with his old Auburn head coach, Gus Malzahn, Gatewood has received the green light to play for UCF in the fall of 2021.
Kentucky StatePosted by
On3.com

Kentucky, ULM Week One Expectations

Expectation management is an attribute that fan bases across America are facing at the start of college football season. Kentucky is roughly a thirty-point favorite against Louisiana Monroe in its opener. New Warhawk head coach Terry Bowden inherits a team that’s fresh off an 0-10 season. He’s also dealing with personnel issues and has kept his two-deep depth chart a secret in the preseason. Lots of gamesmanship for a 29.5-point dog. Let’s be honest here. UK will win on Saturday. But, by how much? What will it take for you to be impressed against a non-conference opponent? Will you judge the Cat’s performance by scoring margin or the eye test?
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

The ten most in demand programs in college football for 2021

College football did not see large crowds and full capacities last season due to Covid. Now, with things across the football landscape normalizing, crowds are returning across the country. As many fans are eager and excited to be back inside a stadium on game days, there are some coveted tickets heading into the 2021 season. Front Office Sports released their ten schools with the most in-demand ticket in college football for the season.
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
On3.com

Kentucky Volleyball Defeats Cincinnati in straight sets

It’s now been nine sets up, nine sets down for the Kentucky Volleyball team. Craig Skinner’s third-ranked squad finished up their trip to Dayton with its third 3-0 victory of the weekend. This time, the Cincinnati Bearcats were the culprit. Here’s how the ‘Cats advanced to 3-0 on the young...
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

WATCH: The first points of the 2021 college football season

The 2021 college football season has officially arrived. Illinois and Nebraska got things underway on the first college football Saturday of the season. The first points of this college football season came in a very unique way following an impressive punt from Illinois’ Blake Hayes. The first points of the...
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

LSU football relocating due to Hurricane Ida

LSU football is moving due to Hurricane Ida, according to The Athletic. The team is relocating to Houston due to the impending Hurricane and will stay there. They will then fly to Los Angeles on Thursday, September 5th for the team’s season opener at UCLA. Below is a tweet from...
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Texas A&M football announces 12th man for the 2021 season

Texas A&M football named long snapper Connor Choate as the 12th Man for the 2021 season. He replaces Braden White. The 12th Man is a Texas A&M tradition that dates back to 1922. Each year a player is given the privilege of wearing No. 12 to honor the late E. King Gill. Nearly 100 years ago, Gill was just a squad player on the Aggie football team.
SportsPosted by
On3.com

Kentucky Volleyball sweeps Dayton, advances to 2-0

Six sets up, six sets down for the Kentucky Volleyball team on Friday. The reigning National Champions took care of Dayton in the second act of their season-opening doubleheader to advance to 2-0 on the young season. The Volleyball ‘Cats faced the home team Dayton in their second of three...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Bears quarterback Justin Fields final preseason stats are dazzling

Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has wasted no time in demonstrating that he’s the signal-caller of the future for the Chicago Bears. He’s dazzled fans with a variety of plays, both with his arm and his legs in the 2021 preseason. Here are his final preseason stats: Justin Fields...
FootballPosted by
On3.com

WATCH: Xavier Nwankpa's game-winning Hail Mary touchdown

Big-time players make big-time plays and 2022 Altoona (IA) Southeast Polk safety Xavier Nwankpa stepped up when his team needed him most, hauling in the game-winning Hail Mary. The touchdown gave Southeast Polk, the top-ranked team in the state the 13-7 win over the No.2 team in the state in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy