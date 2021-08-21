Former Kentucky WR Bryce Oliver has transferred to Youngstown State

(Photo courtesy of Dr. Michael Huang/KSR)

The final transfer from last season’s Kentucky football team has found a new home. Bryce Oliver will spend his final years of eligibility in the FCS.

Per his personal Instagram account and Youngstown State’s website, the former low-three star recruit has moved north to play for the Penguins.

The class of 2018 signee spent three seasons in Lexington playing for Kentucky. The 6-foot-1 wideout had two catches for 14 yards last fall and six receptions for 111 yards in 2019. The dual-sport athlete was a solid basketball player at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard where he was a teammate of redshirt senior Jordan Wright.

Oliver will not have to sit out for the transfer and will be immediately eligible to play for head coach Doug Phillips. The wideout has two years of eligibility remaining plus the optional COVID-19 year. YSU was 1-6 in the FCS spring season but will return to a normal routine this fall in the Missouri Valley Conference. Jim Tressel won four national championships at Youngstown State while Bo Pelini guided the program to a national runner-up finish in 2016.

This now gives Kentucky 11 players from the class of 2018 who have transferred out of the program to another school. Over half of those players came from South Florida. Oliver is the ninth former Wildcat to find a new college football home this offseason. He becomes the first player to move down to the FCS. However, former defensive line player Davoan Hawkins did the same thing last year when the Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna product moved to Tennessee State.

Here are the new homes for all of the Kentucky transfers: