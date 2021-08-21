Heat Up Your Next BBQ With Yellowstone

At the height of summer, I’ll walk by my local park and spot multi-generational families gathered around the community grills having a celebration—maybe it’s someone’s birthday, or a graduation party—and get a twang of nostalgia for the picnics my own family used to attend when I was a kid growing up in Southern California. In the land of perpetual summer we’d have picnics year round, whether it was a welcome respite from the weekly Korean Saturday school I used to attend, or with the Korean church community during an outdoor activities day. In between tug-o-wars and pick up soccer games, the parents would alternate preparing and grilling food for everyone. Roles were divvied up in advance—one family would bring and cut up a giant watermelon, another would be responsible for salads—and ours would often be tasked with bringing the L.A. kalbi. And to this day, it’s the smell of that marinated grilled meat that brings me straight back to these picnics, to running around with my friends after with a still piping-hot piece of short rib into my hand, a square of paper towel tucked around the little bone.