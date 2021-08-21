Cancel
Pregnant Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster Is "So Excited" About Baby No. 2

By Corinne Heller
E! News
E! News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: How Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are Prepping for Baby No. 2. Kylie Jenner's 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster is getting ready for an important role: Big sister!. Multiple sources recently confirmed to E! News that the 24-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is pregnant with her and Travis Scott's second child. Neither Kylie, who has remained out of the public eye for the past two months, nor the 30-year-old rapper has commented publicly.

