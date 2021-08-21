4 victims identified after flooding in Haywood County from Tropical Storm Fred
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — Four victims have been identified after flooding in Haywood County from Tropical Storm Fred. Haywood County Emergency Services said Judy Mason, 73, and Charlene Mungo, 83, were found dead. The Haywood County Sheriff identified the two other victims on Friday as Frank Mungo, 86, and Franklin McKenzie, 68. Three people are still unaccounted for, according to emergency services.www.wyff4.com
