Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kent Bazemore picked the Lakers to win a championship, is excited to play with LeBron

By Nicole Ganglani
silverscreenandroll.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve all had the moments in life when the timing just felt right to make a change. That there’s a particular reason why we’re meant to be where we are because that’s how everything is destined to fall into place. For Kent Bazemore, a reunion with the Lakers felt destined this offseason because according to him, LA is where he can succeed at this point of his career alongside teammates he’s looked up to and competed against for the past 9 years.

www.silverscreenandroll.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Kent Bazemore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La#The Golden State Warriors#Synergy#Mvp#The Atlanta Hawks#Eastern Conference Finals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Dwight Howard News

The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the biggest moves of the offseason this week, when they traded for Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook. Westbrook, a California native, reportedly informed the Wizards that he would like a trade and, if possible, get moved to the Lakers. Washington was able to get that done, receiving a package of players and a draft pick for the superstar guard.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry admits to crying over latest Lakers signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams throughout free agency. They’ve successfully recruited a bunch of new players to LA with the hopes of recapturing the title for the upcoming season. For his part, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry recently admitted to being reduced to tears over one particular Lakers signing.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Dennis Schröder's Wife Reacts To Him Turning Down $84 Million Lakers Contract

Dennis Schröder was with the Los Angeles Lakers for only one year, but the team tried to lock him down for an additional four years at the end of last season, reportedly offering to pay him $84 million. The point guard ultimately decided to decline the offer and test his price on the free agency market, which did not work out in his favor. As you may know, Schröder ended up signing a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, worth $5.9 million.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Starting Lineup Of LeBron James: This Team Would Be Unstoppable

LeBron James is one of the greats and we all know this. What he has accomplished on top of the league for 18 seasons has been special, and he continues to do it as he approaches his 19th year in the NBA. But what if we were to create a starting lineup of 5 versions of LeBron James?
NBAYardbarker

Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Kevin Durant, And Other NBA Stars Pick Kobe Bryant Over LeBron James: ‘If You Want To Have Fun, Go Play With LeBron. If You Want To Win, You Play With Kobe’

Kobe Bryant and LeBron James are two of the greatest players of all time. In the post-Michael Jordan era, Kobe and LeBron were the two faces of the NBA, that had the most success since Jordan retired for the second time in 1998. Kobe represented the similar win-at-all-costs mentality that Michael Jordan was renowned for.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pelicans Trade Is Centered Around Marc Gasol

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the best teams in the league since LeBron James came to town. This was to be expected, especially after they made a deal to acquire Anthony Davis. After winning a championship down in the NBA Bubble, the Lakers were eliminated early in this year’s playoffs.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Oscar Robertson Blasts Double Standards For Superteams: "When Boston Got Kevin Garnett And Ray Allen, That Was David Stern’s Deal And The NBA Allowed That. Everything Was Fine…But When LeBron Went To Miami, 'Oh Man, Like How Can You Do This?'"

The 2008 Boston Celtics are an iconic team that is known by many fans. They had a lot of great players on the team and based on their talent level, they could be considered a superteam. Acquiring Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen via trade gave them a great squad, and obviously, it resulted in a championship.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Lauri Markkanen trade clears way for Kevin Love to Lakers

Could Kevin Love be the next former NBA All-Star to reunite with LeBron James and join the star-studded 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers?. On Friday, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, and Portland Trail Blazers executed a three-team trade that sent Lauri Markkanen to Cleveland, Larry Nance to Portland, and Derrick Jones Jr. to Chicago. The Cavs then inked the 24-year-old power forward to a four-year, $67 million contract.

Comments / 0

Community Policy