Kent Bazemore picked the Lakers to win a championship, is excited to play with LeBron

We’ve all had the moments in life when the timing just felt right to make a change. That there’s a particular reason why we’re meant to be where we are because that’s how everything is destined to fall into place. For Kent Bazemore, a reunion with the Lakers felt destined this offseason because according to him, LA is where he can succeed at this point of his career alongside teammates he’s looked up to and competed against for the past 9 years.