Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Falcons at Dolphins 2021 2021 Preseason Week 2: What to watch for Miami

By Kevin Nogle
The Phinsider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of last weekend’s Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears game, we took a look at five bubble players who could use a strong performance for Miami in the first preseason game. This week, we move to preseason week two and things start to shift a little from bubble watch to getting starters ready for the regular season. There are still plenty of room for bubble players to make an impact and force their way onto the regular-season roster, but it is also time to start to see what the 2021 version of the Dolphins could be.

www.thephinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaelan Phillips
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Jordan Scarlett
Person
Devante Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Miami Dolphins#Chicago Bears#The Atlanta Falcons#Notre Dame#The Carolina Panthers#Trewilliams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Josh Rosen Has Officially Signed With Another NFL Team

After being released by the San Francisco 49ers last week, former first-round pick Josh Rosen is getting another NFL opportunity. The Atlanta Falcons officially signed Rosen on Tuesday, adding him to the quarterback depth chart behind Matt Ryan. Undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks had been the only backup on the roster after A.J. McCarron suffered a season-ending knee injury last weekend.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Falcons Reportedly Worked Out Another Notable Quarterback

It appears Josh Rosen isn’t the only former first-round pick on the Atlanta Falcons’ radar this week. According to ESPN insider Field Yates, the Falcons worked out Blake Bortles. He was released by the Green Bay Packers in late July. Bortles, 29, spent the 2020 season with the Denver Broncos...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons should replace McCarron with Colin Kaepernick

The Atlanta Falcons are in need of a backup quarterback after losing A.J. McCarron to a season ending injury. Their best move is also the least likely, signing free agent Colin Kaepernick. The Atlanta Falcons making a splashy move like signing Kaepernick seems unlikely, however, it is the best move...
NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons sign former Georgia Bulldog

The Atlanta Falcons have once again signed former Georgia Bulldogs punter Cameron Nizialek. Nizialek signed a deal to join the Atlanta Falcons practice squad last September, but only spent three weeks with their practice squad. The 26-year-old punter has also spent time in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens but...
NFLYardbarker

Falcons Sign Former Cowboys Lineman

The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed big defensive lineman Eli Ankou. Ankou hasn't played for the Falcons, but he was with Atlanta from rookie mini-camp until OTA's in June. At 6'3 and 325 pounds, Ankou gives the Falcons size at the nose guard position in coordinator Dean Pees' 3-4 defense. The...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Quarterback Trade Rumors

Will we get a blockbuster quarterback trade right before the start of the NFL’s 2021 regular season? It’s looking more likely. On Saturday, multiple reports surfaced, indicating growing chatter of a blockbuster quarterback trade involving Deshaun Watson. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there are believed to be two...
NFLchatsports.com

Breaking Down B/R’s Blockbuster Atlanta Falcons Trade Ft. Matt Ryan + Falcons Players To Watch

Atlanta Falcons rumors on a Friday as Thomas Mott takes a look at the blockbuster trade rumor by Bleacher Report that suggested the Falcons should send star quarterback Matt Ryan to the Denver Broncos in exchange for quarterback Drew Lock and two first-round draft picks. Denver was seemingly IN on trying to get Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Would Matt Ryan be a good fit in the Mile-high city? Would Atlanta even consider trading Ryan this close to the start of the season? Thomas Mott breaks down this crazy rumor and more on this episode of Atlanta Falcons Today. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith confirmed via the Rich Eisen show this past week that “Everyone” will play in Sunday’s preseason finale at Mercedes Benz Stadium against the Cleveland Browns.
NFLThe Falcoholic

Your Falcons - Dolphins preseason thread

We’re about a half hour away from kickoff for the second Falcons preseason game. This one promises to be a little more enjoyable than last week more or less by default—the sacks and pressure were great, but the offense was so awful it sort of make things tough to watch—and hopefully some additional separation in the position and roster battles. Remember, the Falcons have five more cuts to make before this coming Tuesday afternoon.
NFLallfans.co

Miami Dolphins 2021 Training Camp Notebook — Falcons Week

Training camp is nearing its conclusion and the last of four joint practices is in the rearview mirror. The Atlanta Falcons will stay in town for the first game at Hard Rock Stadium since last December, and the first contest with fans allowed in full capacity since December 22, 2019.
NFLcbs12.com

Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons participate in action packed joint practice

Miami Gardens (CBS12) — There is nothing NFL teams crave more during training camp than competing against another NFL team. That’s exactly what the Dolphins have experienced over the past two weeks, hosting the Atlanta Falcons for joint practices starting on Wednesday, one week after spending the better part of a week with the Chicago Bears. No one craves this type of competition more than former Glades Central & FAU star Cre’von LeBlanc, who had a diving interception today in seven on seven drills, hungry to earn himself a spot on this 2021 Dolphins team.
NFLThe Phinsider

PQOTD-Building the Ulitmate Miami Dolphins Roster Phinsider Style Edition- Offensive Guard Poll!

So tonight, following the nominations post for offensive guards we now have the poll post for the same. We wound up with a total of seven nominations, including two people that I did not list. Please vote on your top offensive guard in the poll below and the top two vote-getters overall will move onto the final all-time Miami Dolphins roster. If there is a tie, as with previous polls, the tie among the top two/three players will move onto a second round of voting with a second poll. Obviously, if the top pick is a tie then those two will move on without any further voting needed.
NFLThe Phinsider

Miami Dolphins training camp 2021: Twitter updates from Wednesday’s practice

The Miami Dolphins are back on the practice field Wednesday morning to get back to training camp work. The team is in the final week of camp for 2021, with the last preseason game coming on Sunday, and roster cuts looming next Tuesday. Players are trying to make an impression this week, attempting to lock in one of the 53 roster spots available when Tuesday’s 4pm ET deadline arrives.
NFLThe Phinsider

NFL Top 100 Players 2021: Xavien Howard represents Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has been named one of the best players in the NFL, according to his fellow players. After being selected as a First-Team All-Pro by the Associated Press after last season, Howard has now been selected as the 17th-ranked player in the 2021 edition of the NFL Top 100.

Comments / 0

Community Policy