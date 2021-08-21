Falcons at Dolphins 2021 2021 Preseason Week 2: What to watch for Miami

So tonight, following the nominations post for offensive guards we now have the poll post for the same. We wound up with a total of seven nominations, including two people that I did not list. Please vote on your top offensive guard in the poll below and the top two vote-getters overall will move onto the final all-time Miami Dolphins roster. If there is a tie, as with previous polls, the tie among the top two/three players will move onto a second round of voting with a second poll. Obviously, if the top pick is a tie then those two will move on without any further voting needed.