Buffalo Bills vs Chicago Bears: First half open thread

By Dan Lavoie
Buffalo Rumblings
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing up on their 16-15 win against the Detroit Lions, the Buffalo Bills are continuing their preseason tour through the NFC North Saturday afternoon. They’re in Chicago to battle the Bears, their second out of three preseason games this year. Like the first game, the second game will feature a scant amount of starter action from the Bills’ side of things, although Dion Dawkins is expected to play today. This week will also see Mitchell Trubisky return to the city that drafted him into the NFL four years ago, to play against his former team.

The Buffalo Bills were required to cut their roster down to 81 players by 4:00pm Tuesday afternoon. To meet that requirement, they released five players from their roster, the team has announced. The players removed were LB Tyrell Adams, OL Tyler Gauthier, TE Bug Howard, WR Lance Lenoir, and S Tariq Thompson.
In this episode, we talk about the Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears preseason game with Kyle Trimble of BangedUpBills.com. We recap the game, give several observations from the performance as far as Mitchell Trubisky's revenge game, Greg Rousseau and the defensive line creating pressure against the Bears first team offensive line and Andy Dalton, Dion Dawkins's return to the field after COVID, Jake Kumerow, Isaiah McKenzie, Jacob Hollister, Andre Smith's hit on Justin Fields, and much more!
Sean McDermott announced on Thursday that Josh Allen will not play in the preseason game against the Chicago Bears, with Mitchell Trubisky expected to start.
Normally I would have had this article out closer to the end of Saturday's preseason game. However, with how poorly the Chicago Bears played versus the Buffalo Bills, I had to take a step back and try to find who deserved to be listed on the stock-up list. Shockingly, I was able to come up with more than four players once again, but I have to admit, some of these might be a bit of a stretch. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised if a few are cut before the final deadline on August 31st.
The Buffalo Bills improve to 2-0 on the 2021 preseason following an impressive 41-15 win over the Chicago Bears on Saturday afternoon Soldier Field. The star of the game was Bills backup quarterback Mitchell Trubiskuy, who got the start for Buffalo as Josh Allen did not play for a second-consecutive preseason game.
Chicago Bears Grades come a day after the Bears 41-15 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the NFL Preseason. Justin Fields and Andy Dalton were both up-and-down against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 of the NFL Preseason.
It was an impressive Saturday for the Buffalo Bills, as they dominated the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. This edition of Four Downs has some thoughts from the game, including a look at Reggie Gilliam, Gregory Rousseau, and Carlos Basham Jr. Gilliam could be a lock for the 53-man roster.
The Buffalo Bills will get a feel for their usual pregame routine this weekend. The team's second preseason game against the Chicago Bears is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Saturday at Soldier Field. Even though they are now a prime-time draw, the Bills' first four regular season games are all 1 p.m. start times, and 10 of the 16 scheduled games (one time is still to be announced) are early-afternoon starts.
The Chicago Bears are set to take on the Buffalo Bills on Saturday in their second preseason matchup this season. It should be a great game, as Matt Nagy and the coaching staff will have another opportunity to evaluate their roster. After making the playoffs last year, the Bears hope to repeat that performance. However, the entire team will need to step up to make that happen.
These are four players on the Buffalo Bills who helped their roster chances after their performance against the Chicago Bears. The Buffalo Bills didn't make it much of a game against the Chicago Bears as the offense was efficient with Mitchell Trubisky under center as he led them on scoring drives on six of his seven drives in the first half of the game. The Bills jumped out to a 34-6 halftime lead and they were able to coast to their second preseason win of the season.
The Buffalo Bills added a quartet of players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week after those players were deemed to be a close contact of a member of the training staff. Though said trainer was vaccinated, the positive test result led to four unvaccinated players having to go through a five-day protocol away from the team.
The Chicago Bears were smacked around by the Bills in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL Preseason but we still had some winners and losers with roster spots on the line. As if the chorus of boos did not epitomize the situation regarding the Chicago Bears offense, the scoreboard against the Buffalo Bills did that and more. Chicago's downright disappointing performance in Week 2 drops the 1-1 on the preseason after a 41-15 loss and leaves them with plenty to divulge upon as they get closer to Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Buffalo Bills, building one of the deepest rosters in the NFL, were always going to have some tough decisions to make on cutdown day. As Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane have built up their team, former starters and roster mainstays are no longer shoe-ins to be playing on opening day. That includes current and former draft picks and a couple veterans with solid paychecks. Nowhere is that situation more apparent than in two of the most competitive units on the roster: at wide receiver, and at defensive line. When the Bills cut down for their opening day roster, they'll be waiving players who would be good enough to contribute to most other NFL teams.

