Buffalo Bills vs Chicago Bears: First half open thread
Following up on their 16-15 win against the Detroit Lions, the Buffalo Bills are continuing their preseason tour through the NFC North Saturday afternoon. They’re in Chicago to battle the Bears, their second out of three preseason games this year. Like the first game, the second game will feature a scant amount of starter action from the Bills’ side of things, although Dion Dawkins is expected to play today. This week will also see Mitchell Trubisky return to the city that drafted him into the NFL four years ago, to play against his former team.www.buffalorumblings.com
