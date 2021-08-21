Buffalo Bills vs Chicago Bears: First half open thread

Chicago Bears - Credit: Eileen T. Meslar-USA TODAY Sports. Normally I would have had this article out closer to the end of Saturday’s preseason game. However, with how poorly the Chicago Bears played versus the Buffalo Bills, I had to take a step back and try to find who deserved to be listed on the stock-up list. Shockingly, I was able to come up with more than four players once again, but I have to admit, some of these might be a bit of a stretch. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if a few are cut before the final deadline on August 31st.