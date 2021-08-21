Surely there was some connection to organized crime, perhaps drugs

The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont stated that Jorge Delaoz, 52, of Brattleboro, Vermont, and Matthew Sinclair, 25, of Dorchester, Massachusetts, have been sentenced in connection with their drug trafficking activities at 50 Central Street in Brattleboro, Vermont. On April 13, 2021, Delaoz was sentenced to serve 40 months in prison by Chief Judge Geoffrey Crawford in United States District Court in Rutland, Vermont. On August 24, 2021, Sinclair was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison by Chief Judge Crawford. Both Delaoz and Sinclair were sentenced to three-year terms of supervised release to follow imprisonment. Previously, Delaoz had pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of fentanyl, and Sinclair had pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine base with intent to distribute.