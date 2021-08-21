Cancel
Surely there was some connection to organized crime, perhaps drugs

By Warrior Wahoo Wolverine
sportswar.com
 8 days ago

There is an employee at that Avis that had to go grab the car and get the stuff out of it. Someone else accidentally gave this guy the wrong car. Only thing that makes sense to me.

virginia.sportswar.com

Public Safety
Public SafetyGazette

EDITORIAL: Soft on crime means soft on drugs

When a deadly virus entered the United States and spread through the population, scientists rushed to develop shots that save lives. Meanwhile, another public health menace continues an upward trend of human misery and death. To date, after enduring drug problems throughout history, we cannot fix it with a vaccine.
Huntington, WVPosted by
Shore News Network

Detroit Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crimes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Detroit, Michigan man pleaded guilty yesterday to federal drug crimes. According to court documents, Durran Merille Garland, 28, sold an ounce of cocaine to a confidential informant for $1,000 on March 13, 2018 in Huntington. Garland admitted to selling methamphetamine to the same confidential informant on two other occasions. During a search of Garland’s Huntington residence in April 2018, law enforcement officers recovered an M&P .40 Caliber Shield handgun.
Harrodsburg, KYharrodsburgherald.com

Accused Drug Dealer Charged With Manslaughter In Connection To Suspected Overdose Death

A local woman has been charged with 2nd degree manslaughter for what investigators are saying is her role in a death by suspected overdose. Megan Rae Marlow, 31, of Harrodsburg, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 19. Marlow was charged with 2nd-degree manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence, aggravated trafficking in heroin, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hopkinsville, KYwkdzradio.com

Seventh Organized Crime Suspect Taken Into Custody

Police have arrested another Hopkinsville man in connection to dozens of shootings in the city. Hopkinsville Police say 18-year-old Emonie Evans was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for engaging in organized crime. He was charged in connection to a group known as FSG or “Face Shot Gang” for being responsible for dozens of shootings in 2019.
Brewer, MEPosted by
Z107.3

Brewer Police Arrest 3 in Connection with Morning Drug Bust

Three people face charges after a Friday morning drug bust on North Main Street in Brewer. David Jamieson, 48, of Brewer, and William Clarke, 30, of Massachusetts, were charged with aggravated drug trafficking. Niaomi Butts, 39, was arrested on three active warrants and held on a probation violation. Police made...
Vermont StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Two Sentenced in Connection with Drug Trafficking in Brattleboro, Vermont

The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont stated that Jorge Delaoz, 52, of Brattleboro, Vermont, and Matthew Sinclair, 25, of Dorchester, Massachusetts, have been sentenced in connection with their drug trafficking activities at 50 Central Street in Brattleboro, Vermont. On April 13, 2021, Delaoz was sentenced to serve 40 months in prison by Chief Judge Geoffrey Crawford in United States District Court in Rutland, Vermont. On August 24, 2021, Sinclair was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison by Chief Judge Crawford. Both Delaoz and Sinclair were sentenced to three-year terms of supervised release to follow imprisonment. Previously, Delaoz had pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of fentanyl, and Sinclair had pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine base with intent to distribute.
Logan County, WVWOWK

15 people arrested in Logan County for drug crimes

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia State Police, 15 people were arrested in Logan County on Wednesday. Trooper First Class T. J. Hannon, members of the WVSP Logan Detachment, BCI Logan, the Special Response Team and the Active Criminal Enforcement Team executed multiple arrest and search warrants in the area, and those warrants resulted in the arrests of 15 individuals.
Retailchainstoreage.com

NRF: COVID-19 boosts retail crime; organized crime threat grows

Retailers attribute increases in criminal activity to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new survey from the National Retail Federation (NRF). According to the 2021 NRF Retail Security Survey, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the risk environment for retailers on several fronts. While almost seven in 10 (69%) surveyed retail loss prevention and asset protection professionals said the pandemic has resulted in an increase in overall risk for their organization, respondents specifically mentioned the effect on workplace violence (61%) and organized retail crime (57%).
South Lake Tahoe, CATahoe Daily Tribune

3 South Lake Tahoe residents indicted on drug, gun crimes

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A federal grand jury returned three indictments on Aug. 19, charging four individuals with drug and gun crimes committed in and around South Lake Tahoe, acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced Monday. The indictment against Joshua Daniel Wilson, 34, of South Lake Tahoe, and...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...

