Learn from Past Mistakes and Become Better Fantasy Players

Luck is the most important aspect of fantasy football. Bad luck can negate hours of preparation and decimate the strongest teams. Good luck can overcome any blunder and bring a championship to the most inexperienced manager. Want to win? Get better luck. It’s generally smart to avoid walking under ladders and breaking mirrors, but acquiring good luck can be tricky. Unless you are willing to experiment with witchcraft or sign a blood pact, I recommend focusing your efforts on preparation. The second best way to win more at fantasy football is to learn from the past. Draft season is upon us and now is the time to review our mistakes from last season.