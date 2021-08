DENVER (CBS4)– More than 560 Coloradans have died from opioid overdoses in the past four years. Now, through a settlement, major drug companies will pay more than $400 million to Colorado. Attorney General Phil Weiser said that money will help those struggling with addiction so they can begin a life in recovery. “Opioid addiction has hurt so many. I’ve had the constant pain of meeting parents who’ve lost young ones from overdose. The pain of communities where this scourge has undermined families,” said Weiser. “Substance abuse is a problem in the United States,” said recovering addict Jacob Merrion. Merrion was into all kinds of...