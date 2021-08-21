Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Yellen backs reappointing Powell as Fed chair - Bloomberg

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00LC3f_0bYtSS8r00

(Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has told senior White House advisers she backs reappointing Jerome Powell as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair, whose term expires in February, a Bloomberg News reporter wrote on Twitter here.

President Joe Biden has not made a decision and will likely weigh in around Labor Day in early September, the reporter added in the tweet.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Treasury Department declined to comment. No comment was immediately available from the White House.

Powell was elevated to Fed chair by President Donald Trump in 2018, replacing then Fed chair Yellen.

Republican Senator Steve Daines, a member of the Senate Banking Committee, urged Biden in a letter last week to keep Powell at the helm of the Federal Reserve for another four years to build confidence in an improving economy.

Renominating Powell “would send a strong signal to households, businesses, and consumers that the head of the Federal Reserve continues to enjoy broad bipartisan support, and will act as necessary to achieve its dual mandate of price stability and maximum employment,” he wrote.

After the coronavirus pandemic prompted widespread shutdowns last year, the Powell-led Fed slashed its benchmark overnight interest rate to near zero and began a massive bond-buying effort. That support is credited with heading off a financial crisis and paving the way for a rapid economic rebound.

A White House official last month said Biden would soon be engaging his senior economic team in “a careful and thoughtful process” about Fed appointments.

Powell has his share of critics, including members of the climate activist group 350.org, who are calling on Biden to nominate a “climate leader” to replace Powell and who plan to protest against Powell’s leadership during the Fed’s annual central banking conference next week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

171K+
Followers
199K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Daines
Person
Janet Jackson
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Fed Chair#U S Federal Reserve#Bloomberg News#The White House#Republican#The Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Related
Economymoney.com

Dollar Scholar Asks: How Powerful Is Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Really?

This is an excerpt from Dollar Scholar, the Money newsletter where senior writer Julia Glum teaches you the modern money lessons you NEED to know. Don't miss the next issue! Sign up at money.com/subscribe and join our community of 160,000+ Scholars. Because I’m a journalist, a curious person and a...
BusinessCNBC

Dollar holds firm ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech

The dollar index stood at 93.032, bouncing back from Thursday's low of 92.807. Against the yen, the dollar stood little changed at 110.06 yen. The dollar held firm on Friday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish wing called for tapering bond purchases as investors looked to a highly-anticipated speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the day.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed Chair Powell's big moment and 3 ways he could play it

(Reuters) - The stakes for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell when he delivers a speech on Friday, his fourth at the influential Jackson Hole economic symposium hosted each August by the Kansas City Fed, could not be much higher. Investors and traders will hang on his every word, from his...
Presidential Electionbondbuyer.com

Powell’s odds for second term boosted by Yellen’s backing

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has told senior White House advisers that she supports reappointing Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chair, according to people familiar with the matter, a move that greatly increases his chance for a second term. President Joe Biden hasn’t made a decision yet and is likely...
Businessmorningbrew.com

Jerome Powell's Future as Fed Chair Is Uncertain

Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s big policy speech on Friday is like the business world’s Super Bowl, which means endless speculation, gossip, and betting in the week leading up. One of the buzziest topics: Will Powell’s speech be one of his last as Fed Chair? Around Labor Day, President Biden is expected to decide whether to keep Powell in the role after his four-year term expires in February.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Republican senator calls on Biden to reappoint Powell to top Fed job

Aug 19 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden should keep Jerome Powell at the helm of the Federal Reserve for another four years to build confidence in an improving economy that still faces significant risks, Senator Steve Daines said in a letter to the president on Thursday. "Changing the top leadership...
U.S. PoliticsBoston Globe

Janet Yellen gets a chance to shape the Fed, this time from outside

Janet Yellen has dedicated most of her professional life to the Federal Reserve. She served in its highest-ranking roles, including as president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, on its Washington-based board and as the central bank’s first female chair. When then-President Donald Trump decided to replace her in that role in 2017, she was sorely disappointed.
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Trump's lawyers used his tactics to spread disinfo. Now they're paying for it.

Truth has taken a beating during the past few years, from former President Donald Trump’s claims about the size of the crowd at his inauguration to his statements that Covid-19 was a hoax. But on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Linda V. Parker, in Detroit, took a strong stand in its defense when she issued an order imposing sanctions against lawyers aligned with former President Donald Trump for what she called “a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process.”
POTUSMSNBC

Biden's Afghanistan speech after the Kabul attacks was revealing

President Joe Biden’s address to the American public Thursday in the wake of the suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghan civilians, could’ve been filled with rage and bravado, or signaled reconsideration of his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country by month’s end.
Congress & Courtsmoneyandmarkets.com

Data Shows Senator Warren Is Wrong About Fed Chair Powell

During the financial crisis in 2008, a Harvard law professor pushed for regulations to protect consumers she believed were suffering because financial firms took advantage of them. Now a U.S. Senator from Massachusetts, Elizabeth Warren, notes in her biography that:. She is widely credited for the original thinking, political courage...
California StatePOLITICO

Democrats sweat turnout disaster in California without Trump to run against

LOS ANGELES — Donald Trump could swing the California governorship to a Republican. Merely by his absence. Democrats turned out in record numbers when they had Trump to vote against. But in one of the first, large-scale tests of voter enthusiasm for Democrats in the post-Trump era, California’s surprisingly close gubernatorial recall election is laying bare just how hard it may be for the party to motivate its base without Trump as a foil.

Comments / 0

Community Policy