Tri-Town tops Terryville to claim Tri-State championship

The Shore & Country Club swim team finished an impressive fifth place out of 31 teams at the County Championships in Stamford. The East Norwalk club produced eight county champions, set four new county records, and broke 11 S&CC marks at the meet. Guido Balderrama (boys’ 12-and-under), Stephen Holmquist (boys 14-and-under), and Caroline O’Brien (girls 17-and-under) were double winners, while Edward Stolarski (boys 14-and-under) accounted for another individual county title. The 200-meter medley relay team of Stolarski, Holmquist, Balderrama and Austin Twiss also took first place. In addition, Balderrama set new county records in the 50-meter butterfly and 50-meter freestyle, Stolarski broke his own record in the 50-meter backstroke, and Holmquist established a new standard in the 100-meter individual medley.