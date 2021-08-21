Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waterbury, CT

Tri-Town tops Terryville to claim Tri-State championship

By Peter Wallace
Register Citizen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERBURY — The Tri-Town Trojans won their third Tri-State Baseball League championship in the last seven years of league play Friday night at Municipal Stadium with an 8-5 win over the top-seeded Terryville Black Sox in the third game of a best-of-three championship series. The Trojans (20-4) won the series’...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterbury, CT
City
Terryville, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Waterbury, CT
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tri State#The Tri Town#Tri State Baseball League#Terryville Black Sox#Trojan#The Black Sox#Rbi#Another Black Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Pasco, WATri-City Herald

Against the odds, Tri-City Rush heads into championship as top seed

When Brandon Tate made the decision to have a franchise in the indoor American West Football Conference, there was a lot going against him. Mostly, Tate was starting up the Tri-City Rush team right after the Tri-City Fire folded, taking fans’ money with it. Tate couldn’t get into the Toyota...
Pasco, WA610KONA

Tri-City Rush to Host AWFC Championship Game

PASCO, Wash.–The Tri-City Rush ran out the clock on the Idaho Horsemen to win their regular season finale 47-40 Friday night. The game looked like it was shaping up to be a shootout of sorts when both teams scored in three plays on their first possessions, but Idaho led just 14-6 after the 1st quarter, and 20-19 at the half.
Waterbury, CTncadvertiser.com

Livingston, timely hitting lead Tri-Town in opener

WATERBURY - The No. 2 Tri-Town Trojans scored five runs in the first four innings and complete-game pitcher Dan Livingston did the rest for a 5-0 win over the No. 1 Terryville Black Sox in the first game of the Tri-State Baseball League’s best-of-three championship series Wednesday at Waterbury’s Municipal Stadium.
Chillicothe, OHCircleville Herald

Shoults claims medal in tri-match

CHILLICOTHE — The Westfall Lady Mustangs took on the Chillicothe Lady Cavaliers and the Gallia Academy Blue Angels in a tri-match at the Chillicothe Country Club. The Lady Mustangs topped the competition Wednesday night with one of its own being named the match’s top golfer. Westfall’s Maddi Shoults claimed another...
Windthorst, TXarchercountynews.com

Trojans trying for another state title

Body The last time the Windthorst Trojans took the field they were hoisting a state championship trophy above their heads at AT&T Stadium last December. Several of those key pieces are gone from that title run but Windthorst Head Coach Chris Tackett remains optimistic about what the Trojans have coming back.
Texas Statechatsports.com

Kentucky Volleyball defeats Texas State 3-0 in season opener

It’s a new Kentucky Volleyball team with a lot of new faces, yet the results haven’t changed. The ‘Cats began their title defense this morning in Dayton, sweeping Texas State 3-0 in their first game of the 2021 season. Unfortunately for fans, the game was not televised or streamed anywhere, but we’ll do our best to piece together what happened.
Motorsportsexplorejeffersonpa.com

Rick’s Racing Roundup: Matus Clinches Tri-City Championship

Tri-City Raceway closed out their 2021 regular season in an exciting fashion this past Sunday night. (Photo: Brandon Matus won the feature and his first track championship Sunday at Tri-City. Photo by Rick Rarer.) The evening kicked off with easily the most exciting sprint car feature of the season at...
Wyalusing, PArocket-courier.com

They Tried and Conquered

Andrew Talbot claimed Ironman honors for the second year in a row during the North Branch Triathlon in Wyalusing on Saturday, Aug. 21. The Lock Haven professor completed the 23.4-mile running, paddlin...
Norwalk, CTRegister Citizen

Looking Back by George Albano

The Shore & Country Club swim team finished an impressive fifth place out of 31 teams at the County Championships in Stamford. The East Norwalk club produced eight county champions, set four new county records, and broke 11 S&CC marks at the meet. Guido Balderrama (boys’ 12-and-under), Stephen Holmquist (boys 14-and-under), and Caroline O’Brien (girls 17-and-under) were double winners, while Edward Stolarski (boys 14-and-under) accounted for another individual county title. The 200-meter medley relay team of Stolarski, Holmquist, Balderrama and Austin Twiss also took first place. In addition, Balderrama set new county records in the 50-meter butterfly and 50-meter freestyle, Stolarski broke his own record in the 50-meter backstroke, and Holmquist established a new standard in the 100-meter individual medley.
Kentucky StateKentucky Kernel

No. 3 Kentucky defeats Dayton to complete doubleheader sweep

Just hours after defeating Texas State 3-0, Kentucky volleyball would repeat in similar fashion to take down the Dayton Flyers in their second match of the Dayton Invitational. Kentucky won three straight sets (25-10, 25-17, 25-16) to improve to 2-0 on the season. The Wildcats dominated in nearly every aspect...
Sportsfordcountyrecord.com

Frontier tops South Newton for Tri-County Invite title

WOLCOTT — If Saturday’s performance is any indication, Frontier will be a formidable foe for its opponents this season. The Falcons improved to 8-1 this season and dispatched previously unbeaten South Newton 25-27, 25-20, 15-8 to capture Tri-County Invitational volleyball championship in Wolcott. “Today was a total team effort. I...
Greenwich, CTRegister Citizen

Newtown defense passes preseason test against Greenwich

NEWTOWN — Newtown senior captain Andrew Jacobs could not wipe the smile off his face after Newtown’s first scrimmage of the preseason against Greenwich Saturday morning. “It was so good, so good,” Jacobs said. “It felt great being back out there. I have been sick of this 7-on-7 stuff for the last year. It felt so good to get back out there and hit someone.”
Manchester, CTRegister Citizen

Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic Co-op optimistic for season

WINSTED — Football scrimmages are fun, especially on a Saturday morning at The Gilbert School’s Van Why Field when the weather has finally cooled off after a week of scorching temperatures, including a scrimmage cut short at East Catholic — Manchester because of the heat. This one returns the Manchester...
Fresno, CARegister Citizen

UConn football overwhelmed by Fresno State, 45-0, in season opener

UConn was pushed around Bulldog Stadium Saturday, smeared back into the college football landscape with a 45-0 loss at Fresno State. It was, essentially, a time portal back to 2017, 2018 or 2019 — and any of the more miserable moments from this backwards era. At least the post-game explanation...
College Sports247Sports

Fresno State vs UConn: BarkBoard Game Thread

The Fresno State Bulldogs' season-opener versus UConn is underway! Join the BarkBoard Game Thread for live discussion with the Red Wave on the message boards and live updates from the BarkBoard staff. GAME DETAILS. Weather. Temperatures at Fresno State are forecasted to go from pleasant tailgating to triple-digit heat by...
NFL247Sports

2021 Duke Football Position Preview: Defensive Backs

A season ago the Duke defense was defined by the experience and production of its defensive line. And while he season didn't go as the team hoped or expected, the Blue Devils were able to send two players from that group to the NFL Draft with another two starters electing to play for Big 10 programs in 2021.
Durham, NConthebanks.com

Rutgers Field Hockey defeats Richmond 5-2

Less than 24 hours after the No. 15 Rutgers field hockey team defeated No.12 Duke 3-0, they responded with a 5-2 victory over Richmond. Both games took place in Durham, North Carolina on the Blue Devils home field. The Scarlet Knights have now started 2-0 for a fifth straight season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy