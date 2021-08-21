Congressman Barry Moore, wife test positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Barry Moore of Alabama says he and his wife have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The congressman disclosed the diagnosis Friday in a post on social media.

“I’m sad to share that Heather and I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Moore wrote on Twitter. He said he will continue to work virtually as much as he can while recovering in quarantine.

The Republican congressman said he believes, “every American has the freedom to make their own health-related decisions,” and encouraged people to speak with their doctor about the vaccines and therapies available.

“Now is the time to act— don’t wait until you or someone you love is sick,” Moore wrote.

Alabama is seeing a surge in virus cases and hospitalizations that medical officials say is being fueled by the highly contagious delta variant and low vaccination rates.