Georgia State

Georgia’s former secretary of state to lead Georgia College

The Associated Press
 8 days ago

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Former Georgia Secretary of State Cathy Cox has been named to lead a liberal arts university in central Georgia.

The Georgia Board of Regents named Cox on Thursday to be the next president of Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville. The school had nearly 7,000 students last fall. Its current president, Steve Dorman, announced earlier this year he’s resigning in September. Cox’s tenure begins Oct. 1.

University System of Georgia acting Chancellor Teresa MacCartney cited Cox’s experience in liberal arts education as one of several reasons she was a strong candidate for the position. Cox served 10 years as president of Young Harris College, a private liberal arts school in the North Georgia mountains. She also served as dean of Mercer University School of Law in 2017.

“Georgia College & State University has long played a special role within USG as the state’s public liberal arts college, and it is gaining a new leader who inherently understands how important that mission is both for students and the state,” University System of Georgia Acting Chancellor Teresa MacCartney said. “Cathy Cox has deep experience in liberal arts education, and a passion to help Georgia College succeed.”

Cox thanked the board for the opportunity.

“I am excited to work with an already amazing faculty and staff as we enhance Georgia College as a destination for students seeking a preeminent liberal arts education. I can’t wait to get started,” she said in a statement.

Cox served two terms in the Georgia House of Representatives and as Georgia’s secretary of state from 1999 to 2007, becoming the first woman in the state’s history to hold the post. She unsuccessfully ran as a Democrat for governor in 2006.

