CM Punk Reveals Who Came Up With The Ice Cream Bar Idea For AEW Rampage

Did CM Punk show up on AEW Rampage tonight? That's the sort of question people are bound to be googling tonight as the second episode of Rampage, titled The First Dance, airs on TNT at 10PM Eastern. It's the sort of question that's best answered by a clickbait article with an SEO-friendly title that drags out giving you the actual answer to the question until the bottom of the article. You know those articles that come up when you google something like "is there a new episode of SNL on tonight," and then when you click on them, you get a whole bunch of info about SNL that does not answer the question of whether tonight's episode is a new one until the final paragraph? Yeah. This is one of those articles.