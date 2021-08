Doomtown, a card game series set within the same world as the Deadlands RPG, has a new edition. Called Doomtown: Weird West Edition, the newest version of the expandable card game updates the tabletop title from its previous 2014 edition with a new base set and a fresh set of mechanics. Introduced in the Weird West Edition are town square markers - which are a deck of tarot cards which can be used to represent any alternative rules currently being used during the game - as well as the shooting range mechanic, which provides players with a mulligan option that can be combined with a town square marker.