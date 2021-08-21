Illinois Senate GOP leader has ‘break-through’ COVID case

CHICAGO (AP) — The Republican leader of the Illinois Senate says he has a “breakthrough” case of COVID-19 and is suffering mild symptoms. Sen. Dan McConchie said in a statement Saturday that he was vaccinated against the virus this spring, and he urged others to be vaccinated. Illinois Senate President Don Harmon said earlier this week he was experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive in another breakthrough COVID-19 case. The Illinois Department of Public Health said Friday there were 24,682 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 126 deaths reported in Illinois over the previous week.