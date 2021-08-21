Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Illinois Senate GOP leader has ‘break-through’ COVID case

walls102.com
 7 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — The Republican leader of the Illinois Senate says he has a “breakthrough” case of COVID-19 and is suffering mild symptoms. Sen. Dan McConchie said in a statement Saturday that he was vaccinated against the virus this spring, and he urged others to be vaccinated. Illinois Senate President Don Harmon said earlier this week he was experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive in another breakthrough COVID-19 case. The Illinois Department of Public Health said Friday there were 24,682 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 126 deaths reported in Illinois over the previous week.

www.walls102.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Harmon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Gop#Covid#Gop#Covid#Ap#Republican#The Illinois Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
New Orleans, LACNN

Hurricane Ida heads toward the Gulf Coast

Infrastructure administrator says New Orleans is a different city than it was during Hurricane Katrina. When Hurricane Ida makes landfall later today, it will be coming in contact with a different-looking New Orleans. "This is a different city than it was Aug. 28, 2005, in terms of infrastructure and safety,”...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy