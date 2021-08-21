All Panthers Gameday Guide: Panthers vs Ravens

What are some individual battles to keep a close eye on when the Carolina Panthers take part in two joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens at Wofford College?. No sooner has the first preseason game come to a conclusion, the Carolina Panthers are already gearing up for yet more joint practices as preparations gather pace for the 2021 season. Matt Rhule’s men welcome the Baltimore Ravens to Wofford College in Spartanburg on August 18 and 19, which should be another stern test of their credentials before competitive action begins.